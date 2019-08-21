EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Contrasting side by side

Both EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|2.51
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|10
|13.12
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.3%
|-48.4%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, Bicycle Therapeutics plc which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
Bicycle Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $18.67 average price target and a 140.90% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 40.1% and 22% respectively. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.5%. Comparatively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc has 21.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.15%
|-14.35%
|-23.52%
|-57.85%
|-61.04%
|-55.6%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|-1.77%
|-16.55%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.16%
For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
Summary
Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
