EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Contrasting side by side

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 2.51 N/A -0.19 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 13.12 N/A -1.46 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, Bicycle Therapeutics plc which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

Bicycle Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $18.67 average price target and a 140.90% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 40.1% and 22% respectively. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.5%. Comparatively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc has 21.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.