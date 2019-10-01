EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Comparing side by side

Both EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 1.26M -0.19 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 7.62M -4.17 0.00

Demonstrates EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 41,730,145.06% -69.3% -48.4% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 76,969,696.97% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.1% and 0% respectively. 4.5% are EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Applied Therapeutics Inc. beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.