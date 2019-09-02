EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Comparing side by side

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 2.82 N/A -0.19 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.66 N/A -0.10 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 provides EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.99 shows that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 99.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, 22nd Century Group Inc. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.1% and 35%. 4.5% are EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 22nd Century Group Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors 22nd Century Group Inc. beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.