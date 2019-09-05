Exxonmobil (XOM) Holding Maintained by Capital Investment Advisors Llc; Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Position Maintained by Dnb Asset Management As

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 37,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.62 billion, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $64.26. About 2.83 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exxonmobil (XOM) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 203,212 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42M, up from 194,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxonmobil for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 9.59 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT SHUT -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2,763 shares to 39,450 shares, valued at $4.97B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,692 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc/The (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third State Bank invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 340,265 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 327,070 shares. Ameritas holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 20,855 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors reported 25,266 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.02% or 50,191 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Finance Advsr Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 542,952 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Nbt Bancorporation N A New York invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Blair William & Il accumulated 0.02% or 40,516 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth has invested 0.88% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Goelzer Management accumulated 57,509 shares or 0.39% of the stock. 38,246 are owned by Wendell David Associates. San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca), California-based fund reported 1,458 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 981,451 shares.

