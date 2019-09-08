Exxonmobil (XOM) Holder Pacific Global Investment Management Company Trimmed Its Position by $671,760 as Share Value Declined; Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake Raised by Greystone Managed Investments Inc

Pacific Global Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Exxonmobil Corp (XOM) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company sold 8,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 25,444 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, down from 33,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Exxonmobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 10.42M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – Media Advisory: ExxonMobil Annual Meeting of Shareholders Wednesday May 30, 2018; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION SAFELY RESTARTS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AT PNG LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Start Up 25 Upstream Projects Worldwide; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 9,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 291,269 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, up from 281,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 13.10M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky Plc; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 21/03/2018 – KABB FOX 29: BREAKING: NBC News identifying suspect as Mark Anthony Conditt #AustinBombings; 25/04/2018 – Comcast formalizes its $31 billion bid for British broadcaster Sky; 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID MORE ABOUT CONTENT THAN DISTRIBUTION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Comcast Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMCSA); 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 02/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal to Livestream Coverage Commemorating 50th Anniversary of MLK’s Assassination and Legacy

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,001 shares to 82,930 shares, valued at $13.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 10,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,846 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.75B for 19.49 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64M and $452.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,248 shares to 2,236 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

