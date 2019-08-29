Exxonmobil (XOM) Holder Pacific Global Investment Management Company Decreased Holding by $671,760; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Share Value Rose While Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Trimmed by $8.75 Million Its Holding

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89 million, down from 3.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $121.16. About 504,895 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division

Pacific Global Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Exxonmobil Corp (XOM) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company sold 8,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 25,444 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, down from 33,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Exxonmobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $68.34. About 5.16M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64M and $452.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,248 shares to 2,236 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs reported 0.51% stake. Cls Invs Lc has 10,727 shares. Saturna Cap stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Harbour Invest Limited Company, a Washington-based fund reported 25,702 shares. Moreover, King Wealth has 0.74% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hartwell J M Partnership accumulated 72,826 shares. Canal Insurance stated it has 2.88% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Zwj Investment Counsel invested in 0.37% or 56,176 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.94% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 18,697 shares. 2,711 were accumulated by Barnett And. Yhb Advisors has invested 1.45% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Private Advisors reported 33,730 shares. Private Wealth Partners Limited Liability invested 0.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has 199,930 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) has 87,920 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 245,731 shares to 4.51 million shares, valued at $133.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 627,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG).