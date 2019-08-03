Exxonmobil Corp. (XOM) Shareholder Campbell Newman Asset Management Lowered Position by $321,520; Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Increased Mcdonalds (MCD) Position by $704,781; Share Value Rose

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 10.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 3,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 39,468 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50 million, up from 35,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 3.44M shares traded or 21.22% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 05/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s of North Texas Offers Students And Teachers Free Breakfast April 10; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxonmobil Corp. (XOM) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 4,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 16,954 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxonmobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49 million shares traded or 78.55% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 10,634 shares to 53,124 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,346 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $14.39 million activity. 76,411 shares valued at $13.62 million were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5. Henry Daniel had sold 3,036 shares worth $537,767 on Wednesday, February 6.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30M and $647.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 11,821 shares to 30,685 shares, valued at $811,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MRK) by 28,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC).