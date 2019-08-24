Exxon (XOM) Stock Value Declined While Cardinal Capital Management Raised Position by $928,320; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Peak Asset Management Raised Stake by $334,170 as Market Valuation Declined

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 7,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 22,336 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 15,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 15.77M shares traded or 20.32% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 12/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 8:00 PM; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 29/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/29/2018, 7:30 PM

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 11,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 79,309 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, up from 67,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18 million shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS NO CHANGE TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions; 24/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL OFFERS PNG LNG CARGO FOR MAY DELIVERY INTO NORTH ASIA -TRADERS; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 16/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL PARTNERING WITH PAKISTAN FOR ITS THIRD LNG TERMINAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 226,954 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 136,104 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust stated it has 96,457 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives accumulated 14,120 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada invested in 123,714 shares. Woodstock holds 0.29% or 33,545 shares. Cubic Asset Ltd Liability Co has 34,948 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 9,658 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring, Sweden-based fund reported 1.41M shares. 19,239 were accumulated by Maryland Capital Mgmt. 24,251 were reported by Tower Rech Lc (Trc). Ellington Mgmt Lc has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 313,503 shares stake.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42M and $293.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,269 shares to 109,573 shares, valued at $12.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,492 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).