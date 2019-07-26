Exxon (XOM) Stock Price Rose While Cardinal Capital Management Boosted Stake by $928,320; Amerisourcebergen Com Usd0.01 (ABC) Holding Upped by Ftb Advisors Inc

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 11,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,309 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, up from 67,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $74.93. About 8.83 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Makes Spirited Pitch for Integrated Model — CERAWeek Market Talk; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 25/05/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS NO IMPACT TO PRODUCTION FROM ALBERTO STORM; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corporation Com Usd0.01 (ABC) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 11,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,247 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 45,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corporation Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $85.93. About 580,016 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp Com Usd1 (NYSE:NSC) by 22,037 shares to 5,485 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Paper Co Com Usd1.00 (NYSE:IP) by 58,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,368 shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corporation Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:KSS).