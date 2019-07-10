Exxon (XOM) Stake Maintained by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company; Sta Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $1.26 Million

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 5,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 259,153 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.94 million, up from 254,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $77.45. About 4.88M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup; 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 276.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 4,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,268 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 1,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $296.77. About 469,146 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap has 1.27 million shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdings reported 1.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Aimz Invest Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 14,721 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.37% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Archford Cap Strategies Lc invested in 0.86% or 28,990 shares. Kentucky-based Barr E S & has invested 0.96% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Shelter Insur Retirement Plan reported 2.51% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Majedie Asset Management reported 5.42% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Copeland Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 4,841 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.75% or 21,122 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 77,512 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation owns 664,290 shares. Colonial Tru owns 1.83% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 119,639 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Group holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 112,903 shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Investments Lc has invested 0.73% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 224,855 shares to 458,805 shares, valued at $23.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,258 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital has invested 0.3% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). L & S Advsrs reported 16,993 shares stake. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi holds 2% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 55,412 shares. Metropolitan Life Co invested in 30,842 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.22% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Groesbeck Mgmt Corp Nj stated it has 3,495 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt has 733,017 shares. Cypress Capital Lc (Wy) stated it has 14 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Hyman Charles D reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated reported 110,648 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 1,131 shares. Argent Tru Company reported 16,707 shares. Endurant Capital Limited Partnership holds 10,500 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Legacy Private holds 0.6% or 18,436 shares in its portfolio.