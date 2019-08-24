Exxon (XOM) Share Value Declined While Novare Capital Management Has Cut Holding; Rockshelter Capital Management Lifted Position in Facebook (FB) as Share Value Rose

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 14,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 72,463 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08M, up from 57,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – Facebook to curb outside influence on Ireland’s abortion vote; 07/03/2018 – Facebook ad costs spiked higher after a big change to its News Feed algorithm:; 24/05/2018 – ZUCKERBERG: CLEANER CONTENT IF FACEBOOK’S TOP PRIORITY; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Says Cambridge Analytica Audit on Hold Amid U.K. Probe; 22/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK SAYS SUSPENDING ADVERTISING ON FACEBOOK FOR NOW; 26/03/2018 – Does Facebook’s Ad Tool Mislead Voters?; 23/03/2018 – The battle to fix Facebook […]; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 12/04/2018 – Democratic campaign used Facebook data too; 17/04/2018 – CMO Today: Roberto Quarta and WPP’s Future; Netflix’s Blockbuster Earnings; Facebook Explains Non-User Tracking

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00M and $288.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 119,997 shares to 303,748 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 38,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,739 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Clas (BRKB).

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $639.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S P D R (SPY) by 9,180 shares to 103,761 shares, valued at $29.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 7,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).