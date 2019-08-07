Exxon (XOM) Holder Chemung Canal Trust Company Increased Its Holding by $412,240; Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Raised Egain (EGAN) Stake by $450,000

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 5,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 89,924 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, up from 84,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $70.21. About 8.92M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE A 15 PERCENT REDUCTION OF METHANE EMISSIONS BY 2020 COMPARED WITH 2016; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO IMPROVE ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN REFINING & CHEMICAL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Egain Corp (EGAN) by 77.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% . The hedge fund held 102,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 57,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Egain Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.99. About 116,904 shares traded. eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) has declined 41.36% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGAN News: 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+AI Day 2018 London; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row-Recognized for Al Innovation; 08/05/2018 – EGAIN CORP EGAN.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $12

More notable recent eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Present Products and Services at the 2019 AACC Expo August 4-8 – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EGain (EGAN) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EGain (EGAN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “eGain Reports 53% SaaS Revenue Growth in Fiscal Second Quarter; Raises Annual Revenue Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday’s Big Winner: Co-Diagnostics – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold EGAN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 23.26 million shares or 11.29% more from 20.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8.57 million shares. Gradient Invs Limited Co holds 575 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd accumulated 185,951 shares or 0% of the stock. Timpani Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 27,200 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Mackay Shields accumulated 20,100 shares. S Squared Tech Llc owns 15,000 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated reported 235,653 shares. G2 Inv Prns Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.46% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Nokomis Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 74,591 shares. State Street reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 33,255 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc reported 460,673 shares. 23,068 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 28,328 shares or 0% of the stock.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 85,000 shares to 135,000 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Mny Express In by 61,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Top Stock Trades for Monday: X, APHA, XOM, ETSY – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Invest Rech Incorporated holds 156,820 shares. Carmignac Gestion owns 192,774 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 0.09% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2,688 shares. Guardian Invest holds 3.2% or 45,673 shares. Gulf International Financial Bank (Uk) reported 1.43% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sfe Invest Counsel owns 4,282 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2.54M shares. Moreover, Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset Management Ab has 0.06% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Grand Jean Capital Mngmt reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 175,620 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 45,782 were reported by Private Wealth Advsrs Inc. Sabal accumulated 406,029 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Co stated it has 40,142 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Avalon Advsr Lc holds 2.77% or 1.50M shares.