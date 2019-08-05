Exxon (XOM) Holder Cardinal Capital Management Raised Its Holding; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose While Texas Yale Capital Raised by $2.65 Million Its Holding

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 140.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 23,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 40,971 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 17,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.54 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 11,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 79,309 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, up from 67,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 21.38M shares traded or 107.05% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Arab Weekly: Exxon faces setback in Iraq as talks reach impasse; 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney gets boost from Cowen upgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Disney – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Imperial Capital Remains A Disney Bull Following Fox Closure – Benzinga” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 74,308 are owned by Palisade Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj. 2,153 are held by Bender Robert And Associate. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks invested in 98,365 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Rice Hall James Associate Lc holds 6,950 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jp Marvel Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 2.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2,500 are owned by First Bancorp Sioux Falls. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 2,420 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us reported 0.45% stake. Choate Inv Advisors stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cibc World Mkts holds 1.24M shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Skylands Cap Lc holds 8,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Lee Danner & Bass accumulated 158,492 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Schulhoff And Com holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,268 shares. Montecito Bank And Tru, a California-based fund reported 16,882 shares. Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 2.21% stake.

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55 million shares, valued at $253.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sol Cap reported 11,995 shares stake. Shufro Rose & Ltd Llc has 1.81% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Independent Inc holds 72,259 shares. Retirement Planning Group Inc reported 5,131 shares. Rothschild Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). California-based Hollencrest has invested 0.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Massachusetts Fincl Serv Co Ma holds 0.32% or 9.26M shares in its portfolio. Chesley Taft Associates Lc invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 154,734 are held by Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd. First Heartland Consultants invested in 0.4% or 17,755 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Alexandria Ltd reported 46,725 shares. Legacy Capital Prtnrs Inc holds 1.65% or 43,710 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.45% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sandy Spring Bank owns 115,569 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Exxon Mobil vs. BP – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: ExxonMobil’s Q2 Update, TC Energy’s Asset Sale & More – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Despite Moving Higher, Exxon Stock Still Underperforms – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.