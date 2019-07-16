Exxon Mobil(Xom (XOM) Holder Psagot Investment House LTD Increased Its Position; Brooks Automation (BRKS) Holding Has Lifted by Bahl & Gaynor Inc

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) by 29.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 11,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,697 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 38,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $39.07. About 271,843 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 30.04% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 07/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces 2018 Analyst and Investor Day; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 28C TO 34C, EST. 38C; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q EPS 95c; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q REV. $207M, EST. $199.5M; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 37C; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Brooks Automation; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS; 24/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of A Canadian Biorepository

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil(Xom (XOM) by 228.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 7,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,120 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, up from 3,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil(Xom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $77.08. About 6.64 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $998,714 activity. Montone William T. also sold $243,750 worth of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) on Wednesday, February 6.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1,270 shares to 227,450 shares, valued at $55.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 11,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,923 shares, and cut its stake in Matthews Intl Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:MATW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold BRKS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 72.94 million shares or 4.34% more from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Commerce accumulated 20,278 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0.1% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 3.02 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. New England Rech & Mngmt Inc holds 62,817 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Lc invested in 168,739 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Oppenheimer invested in 72,570 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 54,866 shares. Lord Abbett & Com Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 508,659 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 213,091 shares. Blair William And Commerce Il holds 14,639 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,303 shares. Boston Ptnrs holds 0.05% or 1.37 million shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Co invested in 771 shares or 0% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Limited Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 25,762 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Fin has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 24 shares. 2,559 were reported by Campbell & Invest Adviser Ltd Llc. Ironwood Ltd Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,419 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt accumulated 217,221 shares. Lincoln Natl has 68,707 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Personal Capital Advisors has 0.41% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Monroe State Bank Mi reported 19,298 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. John G Ullman Assoc Inc has invested 5.81% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Texas Yale Capital Corporation owns 94,242 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Lawson Kroeker Invest Management Ne reported 0.81% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Blue Edge Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Somerville Kurt F owns 1.21% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 75,280 shares. Sta Wealth Ltd accumulated 81,764 shares or 1.47% of the stock. New England Inv & Retirement Grp accumulated 8,298 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Jnba Financial Advsrs holds 17,884 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr (Spy) (SPY) by 53,870 shares to 296,870 shares, valued at $83.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Chi(Fxi (FXI) by 31,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,093 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financi(Pnc (NYSE:PNC).