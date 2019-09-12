Exxon Mobile (XOM) Shareholder Kahn Brothers Group Trimmed Its Holding by $45.98 Million as Stock Value Declined; Unit (UNT) Holder Qs Investors Decreased Holding as Stock Declined

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Unit Corp (UNT) by 88.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 48,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.94% . The institutional investor held 6,600 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59,000, down from 55,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Unit Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.36. About 1.30 million shares traded or 53.77% up from the average. Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has declined 74.01% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.01% the S&P500. Some Historical UNT News: 09/03/2018 – UNIT CORP EXTENDS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT’S TERM TO APRIL 4, ’19; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 2% Position in Unit Corp; 03/05/2018 – UNIT CORP 1Q ADJ EPS 21C, EST. 21C; 06/04/2018 – UNIT CORP ENTERED 4TH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT PACT APRIL 2; 09/04/2018 – Unit Corp Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. Amended Pact Provides for Increase in Borrowing Base to $525 Million From $475 Million; 06/04/2018 – UNIT CORP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR DECREASE IN MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT TO $475 MLN, INCREASE IN BORROWING BASE TO $525 MLN, AMONG OTHERS; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. in Amended Senior Credit Agreement With Multiple Lenders; 21/03/2018 – Unit Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Unit Corp 1Q Rev $205.1M

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobile (XOM) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 18,974 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45B, down from 19,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobile for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 10.31M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 01/04/2018 – Environment chief Pruitt under more pressure after condo reports -lawmakers; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART CRUDE UNIT; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Considers Expanding Polypropylene Production Along Gulf Coast; 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold UNT shares while 43 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 46.01 million shares or 1.78% less from 46.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 7,850 shares to 55,543 shares, valued at $8.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 2,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $121,329 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $34,950 was made by Peyton G Bailey IV on Tuesday, May 7. ADCOCK J MICHAEL had bought 2,000 shares worth $19,829 on Tuesday, May 28.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.84B for 19.76 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $799.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) by 326,930 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $65.92 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackberry (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.