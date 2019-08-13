Exxon Mobil (Xom) (XOM) Market Valuation Declined While Curbstone Financial Management Has Upped Holding by $344,320; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Staley Capital Advisers Decreased Its Stake by $1.05 Million

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 8,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 670,067 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.03 million, down from 679,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 20.48 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (Xom) (XOM) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 4,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 71,302 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, up from 66,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil (Xom) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $69.63. About 9.54 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 11/04/2018 – P’NYANG GAS FIELD RESERVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT – COCHRANE; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE CRUDE UNIT MAY RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say -; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why $70 Looks Like a Floor for Exxon Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Exxon and Chevron Sank After Reporting Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fire burning at Exxon’s Baytown refinery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Natl Bank, Maryland-based fund reported 115,569 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 695,180 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Stillwater Invest Ltd holds 0.7% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 21,256 shares. Moreover, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Limited Company has 5.84% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 115,376 shares. Texas Bank Tx invested in 0.73% or 4,964 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Ca holds 0.2% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 13,431 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Co invested in 45,530 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Gulf Intll Bancshares (Uk) invested 1.43% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Delta Asset Tn accumulated 59,609 shares. Moreover, Campbell & Com Invest Adviser Limited Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2,559 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 11,342 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.2% or 5,029 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.25% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). State Bank holds 2.67% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 104,554 shares.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (NYSE:IBM) by 2,982 shares to 6,534 shares, valued at $922,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,620 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Corp Bon (VCIT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Wall Street Has Such High Expectations for Microsoft Earnings and Guidance – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: IBM, Microsoft and Barrick Gold – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Future of Microsoft Stock Is Brighter Than You Think – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 15, 2019 : C, TEVA, MSFT, GE, BAC, CPE, NOK, SYMC, AMD, QQQ, TVIX, CRZO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6,375 shares to 136,585 shares, valued at $15.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mid Cap (VO) by 2,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Dev. Markets Etf (VEA).