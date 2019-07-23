Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Rose While Cortland Associates Trimmed Position by $550,640; Wintergreen Advisers Has Decreased Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $173.22. About 2.57M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 6,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,061 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $894,000, down from 17,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.36. About 7.36 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Curbstone Mgmt Corp owns 1.57% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 71,302 shares. Grassi Inv reported 1.4% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cannell Peter B & Co holds 1.22% or 388,925 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.97% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Yhb Inv invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fenimore Asset Management has invested 0.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Valmark Advisers has 30,722 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 31,023 are owned by Benedict Fin Advsrs. Nomura Holding owns 29,510 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) invested in 0.2% or 5,816 shares. Aimz Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.82% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 14,721 shares. Bragg Fin Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 94,984 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.5% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 566,551 shares. Brookstone Mgmt owns 62,100 shares.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 9,116 shares to 251,387 shares, valued at $40.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB) by 72,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,681 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P 500 Index (IVV).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.22 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

