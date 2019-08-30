Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Declined While Parsec Financial Management Trimmed Position by $923,760; As Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Valuation Rose, Chickasaw Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $5.29 Million

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 11,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 217,279 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.56 million, down from 228,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $68.44. About 6.01M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing; 29/03/2018 – A U.S. District Judge called Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general were pursuing probes in order to violate its constitutional rights “implausible.”; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE CRUDE UNIT MAY RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Plans to Double Earnings by 2025 With Permian Boost

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (GEL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 229,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The hedge fund held 10.67 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.69 million, down from 10.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.71. About 283,295 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER GENESIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT BUYS 5.6 PCT STAKES IN SOK MARKETLER SOKM.IS – KAP; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Housing Co. Notting Hill Genesis ‘A+’; Outlook Neg; 10/04/2018 – THAI NIPPON RUBBER INDUSTRY – DEAL TO BUY RIGHTS AND ASSUME OBLIGATIONS FOR SALE AND MARKETING CONDOMS AND LUBRICANT GEL UNDER “PLAYBOY” TRADEMARK; 28/03/2018 – Electrifying Escapism: Genesis Reveals Essentia Concept at New York International Auto Show; 07/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT: SYNACTHEN TETRACOSACTIDE ISN’T H.P. ACTHAR GEL; 08/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – QTRLY H.P. ACTHAR GEL NET SALES WERE $243.8 MLN, DOWN 10.3% OVER $271.8 MLN DUE TO RESIDUAL IMPACT OF PATIENT WITHDRAWAL ISSUES; 17/05/2018 – Genesis Global Trading Granted BitLicense by New York Department of Financial Services; 14/03/2018 – Feng Chi From Genesis Capital: China’s Blockchain Industry to Face Turning Point and Undergo Differentiation; 25/05/2018 – Genesis Essentia Concept Makes Concours Debut At Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades debt ratings of Notting Hill Housing Trust to Baa1 and upgrades the debt rating of GenFinance Il Plc to Baa1 with stable outlooks, following the creation of Notting Hill Genesis

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc (Britain) (NYSE:UL) by 115,875 shares to 290,714 shares, valued at $16.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co (NYSE:TSM) by 10,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 502,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Intl Equity Etf (DWM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $344,270 activity. 3,000 Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) shares with value of $59,820 were bought by SIMS RYAN S. 5,000 shares were bought by Flynn Edward T, worth $100,600 on Monday, August 26.