Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Declined While Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Decreased Holding by $486,324; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Ulysses Management Has Decreased Its Position

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 8,901 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, down from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $72.17. About 3.61 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES; 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO DRILL 15-20 THREE-MILE LATERALS IN BAKKEN IN ’18; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video)

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 25.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 133,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 399,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.01 million, down from 533,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $69.57. About 4.85 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 05/04/2018 – CHEMCHINA’S SYNGENTA CNNCC.UL SAYS HAS MANDATED BNP PARIBAS, CITI, CREDIT SUISSE AND HSBC TO ARRANGE A SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS STARTING ON APRIL 9, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Issuer Rating To Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland Ag; 07/03/2018 – [SPSF] Citigroup Credit Link Loan 2017-03 Assigned ‘A+’ Rating; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric ltambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer; 18/04/2018 – Trade war would be ‘end of global recovery,’ says Citigroup economist; 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 03/05/2018 – MLB Trade Rumors: Things are not going well for the #Mets at Citi Field today, but at least they got good news on Jacob deGrom

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.83 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.78 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

