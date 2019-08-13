Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Declined While Jump Trading Cut by $4.74 Million Its Position; Argentiere Capital Ag Increases Stake in Red Hat (Put) (RHT)

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 84.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 59,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 10,794 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $70.33. About 6.71M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 21/05/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO FAVOR GOIL AS EXXON MOBIL OIL BLOCK PARTNER; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video)

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (Put) (RHT) by 450% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.10M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Red Hat Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (NYSE:MS) by 50,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). The Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Net has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 18,700 are held by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. Adage Cap Prtn Group Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 513,900 shares. Dupont Management invested in 0.1% or 23,241 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.1% or 2,703 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Msd Ltd Partnership reported 180,000 shares or 4.07% of all its holdings. Quantbot Tech Lp has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Dorsey Whitney Lc reported 1,351 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 20 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 0.03% or 3,803 shares. Washington, Rhode Island-based fund reported 117,944 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management invested in 0.04% or 15,900 shares. Tig Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 1.15M shares or 18.09% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes Comm accumulated 0.52% or 82,673 shares. Mengis Mgmt Inc owns 20,984 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Company invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 88,291 are owned by Eagle Asset Mngmt. Crossvault Ltd invested in 23,540 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Oppenheimer Company accumulated 0.74% or 344,327 shares. 122,635 were accumulated by Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Ltd. Moreover, Inverness Counsel Ltd Com has 0.41% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 92,886 shares. Notis accumulated 59,986 shares or 2.34% of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust holds 9,223 shares. Meyer Handelman Company, a New York-based fund reported 540,395 shares. Hollencrest Cap reported 21,679 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Augustine Asset Mngmt stated it has 14,494 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd invested in 5,016 shares. Diversified accumulated 50,407 shares or 0.2% of the stock.