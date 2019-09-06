Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Declined While Hamlin Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $403,920; F5 Networks (FFIV) Holder Turtle Creek Asset Management Lifted Position by $553,800

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 107.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 6,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 9,843 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 5,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 493,412 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.87 million, down from 498,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $70.47. About 650,360 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 EARNINGS FROM CHEMICAL BUSINESS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.36 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.54% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Midwest National Bank Trust Division holds 1.66% or 151,099 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia Trust Co owns 0.12% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 12,064 shares. Paragon Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 279.81 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 72,054 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Birmingham Mngmt Al invested in 1.63% or 44,961 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gru Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Murphy Capital Incorporated holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 117,800 shares. Private Asset Mngmt Inc holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 151,933 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 55,260 shares. Rockland has 1.63% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Beck Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.57% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 83,790 were accumulated by Shelter Mutual. Fifth Third State Bank owns 1.96 million shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iraq, Exxon still in talks over mega project – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Swift Transportation by 440,350 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $41.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Corporation (NASDAQ:FAST) by 137,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,550 shares, and cut its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corp (NYSE:AOS).

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FFIV October 4th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Akamai: More Than CDN – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “F5 (FFIV) Down 12.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “F5 Networks (FFIV) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.