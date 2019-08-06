Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Declined While Grandfield & Dodd Cut Holding by $364,320; Symons Capital Management Position in Sibanye Gold LTD (SBGL) Lowered by $303,872

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 4,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 211,933 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12M, down from 216,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 18.94M shares traded or 80.41% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd. (SBGL) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc analyzed 75,968 shares as the company's stock rose 34.44% . The institutional investor held 60,758 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 136,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sibanye Gold Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60B market cap company. The stock increased 6.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $5.33. About 4.01M shares traded or 13.50% up from the average. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $960.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 8,348 shares to 513,706 shares, valued at $18.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 5,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by various financial news outlets.