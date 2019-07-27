Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Rose While Wills Financial Group Has Lowered by $356,320 Its Holding; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Declined While Beech Hill Advisors Boosted by $435,925 Its Stake

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 9,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43M, up from 104,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 20.31M shares traded or 49.69% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 02/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS & FLATIRON EXPAND PACT WITH A THREE-YEAR PACT; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 8:00 PM; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 04/04/2018 – Evening Post: BT plan to replace Bristol’s telephone boxes with these modern wifi portals; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca cancer drug hits second goal by extending survival; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 4,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,405 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, down from 47,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Sinks As It Fails to Promise Buybacks — CERAWeek Market Talk; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $162.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,735 shares to 27,025 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,196 shares to 15,952 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.