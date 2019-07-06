Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Rose While Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Increased by $576,240 Its Holding; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Market Valuation Rose While Baxter Bros Has Cut by $332,149 Its Holding

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 1,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,975 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46M, down from 40,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $188.3. About 828,566 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 7,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,236 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 54,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 4.44 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Exxon Mobile – 04/10/2018 05:44 PM; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Pledges to Cut Methane Emissions 15% by 2020; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 10,372 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Country Tru Financial Bank holds 0.77% or 213,475 shares. Moon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,494 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 0.73% or 84,076 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.09% or 22,065 shares. 57,001 are held by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has 20,754 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited owns 42,963 shares. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.77% or 13,584 shares. 27,974 were reported by Founders Financial Secs Ltd Liability Corp. Hl Fincl Services Llc accumulated 739,723 shares. Df Dent Commerce Inc owns 26,487 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 81,764 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Shelter Mutual Insur has 83,790 shares. Nwq Investment Management Com Lc holds 0.01% or 4,269 shares.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 16,695 shares to 5,914 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IJR) by 15,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,384 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall (VYM).

