Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Rose While Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Increased Position by $576,240; As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Value Rose, First Manhattan Company Lowered Its Stake

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 33,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.38 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 4.24M shares traded or 34.28% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 7,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,236 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 54,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.68M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil profits jump 16% on oil rebound; 15/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 16/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco downstream profit lagged peers in H1 2017 – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabco Holdings (NYSE:WBC) by 29,775 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $187.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 7,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Enstar Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.24 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd accumulated 2,187 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 166,829 shares. Advsrs Asset Management holds 0.4% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 203,073 shares. Tdam Usa holds 17,773 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management invested in 0.03% or 7,220 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 0.2% or 34,560 shares in its portfolio. Fairfield Bush & Company owns 10,465 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 10,198 shares. Fiera Corp owns 0.01% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 30,638 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc stated it has 35,550 shares. Westwood Il owns 3,800 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Kings Point Cap accumulated 91,954 shares or 2% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.13% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Sather Grp has 0.19% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 8,777 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 2.36% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 41,087 shares.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Put Traders Make a Rare Appearance Ahead of American Express Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: An Impressive Comeback – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “10 Dividends That Can See Double-Digit Growth for 5 Years or Longer – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,973 shares to 129,219 shares, valued at $13.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Mchn (NYSE:IBM) by 2,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,279 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall (VYM).