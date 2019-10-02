Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined While Parsec Financial Management Has Cut Position; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Lifted Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by $1.97 Million as Share Value Rose

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 10,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 206,638 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.84 million, down from 217,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $68.95. About 10.04 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 14/03/2018 – VITOL DEVELOPING LNG IMPORT PROJECT IN BANGLADESH; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES 84 PERCENT INCREASE IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXPANSION IN PNG; 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 14,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 128,015 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.88 million, up from 113,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $129.55. About 5.80 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “It’s Not Back to Business as Usual at Disney World – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells starts media look high on Disney, lukewarm on Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Relax. Disney’s “Star Wars” Lands Will Be Just Fine – Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why Disney Stock Might Fill the Gap – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,084 shares to 7,320 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 17,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,340 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New England And Mgmt has 2.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,980 shares. Sunbelt reported 0.14% stake. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va accumulated 8,328 shares. Wade G W & invested in 21,080 shares. 18,900 were accumulated by First Trust Bank Ltd. Spirit Of America Management holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,650 shares. Leavell Investment Management holds 62,004 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Boston Rech & Management stated it has 30,595 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 118,404 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And invested in 0.06% or 1,866 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell reported 137,271 shares. 5,125 are held by Mcf Advisors Limited Co. Atlanta Cap Mgmt Company L L C has 0.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cls Investments Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wealthquest Corp has 4,772 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 70,000 shares. Zuckerman Invest Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,341 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Driehaus Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Arbor Investment Limited Com stated it has 0.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hanlon Mgmt holds 0.03% or 6,288 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Putnam Invs Ltd Liability has 0.64% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cetera Limited Liability Company reported 0.63% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 9,148 are owned by Anchor Advsr Limited Liability. 14,077 are held by Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Marco Investment Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 74,308 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 1.19% or 921,064 shares. Verity Verity Ltd Liability stated it has 2.24% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Inverness Counsel Llc, New York-based fund reported 91,605 shares. James Inv Rech Inc stated it has 0.96% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil Has A Strong Growth Plan – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Becomes Attractive Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T (NYSE:BBT) by 11,566 shares to 183,901 shares, valued at $9.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Dev Markets Etf (VEA) by 8,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).