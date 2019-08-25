Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined While Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Trimmed Position; As Suntrust Banks (STI) Stock Price Rose, First American Bank Has Increased Position by $1.08 Million

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 5,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 105,417 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, down from 111,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18 million shares traded or 38.61% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling hydrotreater, SRU; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 24/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL OFFERS PNG LNG CARGO FOR MAY DELIVERY INTO NORTH ASIA -TRADERS; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Declares Dividend of 82c

First American Bank increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 96.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 18,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 37,208 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 18,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $59.05. About 2.86M shares traded or 4.25% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO SAYS GOING TO OFFER BROAD SET OF ONGOING IDENTITY PROTECTION SERVICES TO ALL CLIENTS FREE OF CHARGE, NOT JUST THOSE POTENTIALLY IMPACT; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) RATIO WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 9.8% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN PRIOR QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: SunTrust survey says attracting, retaining employees is top challenge in 2018; 21/05/2018 – SunTrust Mortgage: Kids Help Make the Pick in Half of Home Buying Decisions; 08/05/2018 – American Renal Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15-17; 09/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 16; 19/04/2018 – WideOpenWest at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 06/03/2018 Black Knight at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 27/03/2018 – Platform Specialty at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.09% or 13,861 shares. Moreover, Rbf Lc has 0.14% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 4,885 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 31,379 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 497,776 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp owns 0.09% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 168,134 shares. Maple Capital Management Inc owns 11,050 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 2,460 shares. Savant Ltd reported 4,068 shares. Ci Invs invested in 0.02% or 48,700 shares. Raymond James Assoc stated it has 0.06% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Associated Banc owns 53,764 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0.1% stake. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company stated it has 348,398 shares. Washington Trust National Bank & Trust reported 1,360 shares.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baird by 61,896 shares to 249,632 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard by 23,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,966 shares, and cut its stake in First American Bank Conservative (Prn).

