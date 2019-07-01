Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Rose While Welch Group Has Upped Stake; Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Stock Declined While Prescott Group Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 411.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 140,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 174,194 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, up from 34,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $48.52. About 225,538 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 31.08% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64; 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN SEES 2Q EPS 86C TO 91C W/5C ACCT CHARGE, EST. 93C; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS); 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q EPS 64C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q Rev $616.2M

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 30,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 343,580 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.76 million, up from 313,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 6.41M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New by 150,000 shares to 429,000 shares, valued at $6.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 1.09M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.55M shares, and cut its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation reported 16,769 shares. 10,305 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 5,396 shares. Schroder Management holds 48,887 shares. 309,742 were reported by Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Liability. Arrowstreet LP holds 0.02% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) or 180,931 shares. Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership holds 10,889 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 280 are held by Captrust Fin Advsrs. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 11 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies owns 76,600 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 175,661 shares. Paradigm Mngmt New York holds 5,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.01% or 645,060 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,200 shares.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $908.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 5,915 shares to 291,370 shares, valued at $30.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maine-based Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.84% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Smithfield has 0.86% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 97,925 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 108,594 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Advisory Service invested in 20,750 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 2,248 shares. Renaissance Gru Inc Lc stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Meridian Mngmt owns 9,586 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Blackrock reported 279.81M shares. Grandfield Dodd owns 211,933 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. 20,743 are owned by Lederer And Associates Invest Counsel Ca. 40,543 were accumulated by Regal Inv Lc. Northeast Invest Mgmt reported 183,102 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Nexus Management has invested 0.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Palisade Asset Lc invested in 150,225 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Company reported 40,521 shares.