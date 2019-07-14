Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Rose While Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Raised Stake; Ringcentral (RNG) Position Has Boosted by Scge Management Lp

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 6,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 366,529 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.62 million, up from 360,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 6.14M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 30/05/2018 – Asia-Pacific Crude-Pertamina returns to spot market for condensate; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 125.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 250,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 449,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.40M, up from 198,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $122.97. About 402,101 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Bank & Trust Tru Communications owns 4.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 259,153 shares. Nomura Hldgs Incorporated, a Japan-based fund reported 29,510 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Management invested in 2.03% or 47,863 shares. Forte Cap Ltd Liability Corporation Adv, New York-based fund reported 23,881 shares. Shell Asset has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stonebridge Cap Mgmt holds 3% or 101,881 shares in its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Citigroup has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hexavest reported 1.98% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Academy Cap Tx has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 800,542 are owned by Utah Retirement Sys. Moreover, Professional Advisory Service has 0.18% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,392 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 31,515 were reported by Cibc Bankshares Usa. First Personal Svcs holds 0.47% or 19,248 shares in its portfolio.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $816.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,311 shares to 205,538 shares, valued at $24.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532,366 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw holds 518,899 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Company (Trc) has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 698 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 44,322 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Company has invested 0.91% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Dimensional Fund Lp has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Trexquant Limited Partnership reported 11,988 shares stake. First Mercantile Tru Comm, a Tennessee-based fund reported 5,213 shares. Nomura reported 332,725 shares. The France-based Cap Fund Management Sa has invested 0.03% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,337 shares or 0.01% of the stock. G2 Inv Ptnrs Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 141,833 shares or 4.71% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Lc has 77,090 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Mackenzie Financial Corp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,300 shares.

