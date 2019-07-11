Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Rose While Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Raised Holding; Lbmc Investment Advisors Has Boosted A F L A C (AFL) Position by $1.84 Million

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 7,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,881 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, up from 70,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.57. About 5.71M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS FOREIGN EXPANSION FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO, MEDITERRANEAN, LOOKING AT MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECTS; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 21/05/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO FAVOR GOIL AS EXXON MOBIL OIL BLOCK PARTNER; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA OIL CONTRACT PROVIDE FOR `SYSTEMATIC’ EXPLORATION: EXXON

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 2.43M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. Shares for $1.29M were sold by Koide Masatoshi. 2,000 shares were bought by Lloyd Karole, worth $99,659.

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16M and $630.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

