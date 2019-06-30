Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Rose While Aviance Capital Management Increased by $4.67 Million Its Position; Cls Investments Has Boosted Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA) as Stock Rose

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 17060.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 58,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,690 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 14.78 million shares traded or 35.24% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/05/2018 – EXXON HAS STARTED EVACUATING NON-ESSENTIAL WORKERS FROM LENA; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROGRAM ADVANCES TO OUTDOOR TESTING IN CALIFORNIA OF NATURALLY OCCURRING ALGAE STRAINS; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 579.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 21,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,666 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 3,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.28. About 14.78M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast submitted a 22 billion pound ($31 billion) offer for pay-TV group Sky on Wednesday,; 25/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Still ‘committed’ To Cash Offer For Sky, After Comcast Makes Bid — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS ENGAGED WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE IN RESPECT OF ACQUISITION; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘NET NEUTRALITY’ RULES WILL CEASE AROUND JUNE 10 — FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION; 18/04/2018 – More Than 40 Boys & Girls Clubs Nationwide To Benefit From 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WILL BE GOVERNED BY A FOUR-PERSON BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WITH TWO DIRECTORS REPRESENTING EACH OF COMCAST AND CHARTER; 08/05/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to rule on Comcast, sky deal by June 15; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – COMCAST AND SKY UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, NO LATER THAN THREE MONTHS AFTER EFFECTIVE DATE, SKY SHALL ESTABLISH “EDITORIAL BOARD” FOR SKY NEWS; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA1 RATING TO CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS’ PROPOSED NOTES ISSUANCE

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20B and $668.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,672 shares to 29,275 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average Etf (DIA) by 17,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,268 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. Murdock Daniel C. also sold $30,036 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Thursday, January 24.

