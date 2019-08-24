Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined While Sabal Trust Co Has Increased Stake by $3.49 Million; Parkwood Stake in Total Sa (TOT) Decreased as Shares Declined

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Total Sa (TOT) by 14.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 14,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 90,694 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, down from 105,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Total Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 1.50 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS THERE IS PLENTY OF SHORT-CYCLE OIL OUTSIDE SHALE; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SEES MORE SHALE OIL COMING THIS YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Total: Aggregate Acquisition Price Is Around EUR1.4B; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO SPEAKS IN TV INTERVIEW IN ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL SEES `PLENTY OF SCENARIOS’ THAT DON’T HAVE PEAK DEMAND; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, PEMEX BID GROUP WIN OIL BLOCK 33 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 11/04/2018 – USA: Total Further Increases Its Footprint In The Gulf Of Mexico And Becomes Operator Of The North Platte Discovery; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS BREAKEVEN OIL PRICE FOR COMPANY WAS $27/BBL; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL] COMMENTS ON U.S. STANCE REGARDING IRAN IN STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Total Buys 25% Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. for $83.4 Mln

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 43,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 406,029 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.81M, up from 362,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18 million shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 24/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL OFFERS PNG LNG CARGO FOR MAY DELIVERY INTO NORTH ASIA -TRADERS; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17,302 shares to 141,040 shares, valued at $22.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 27,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,972 shares, and has risen its stake in A.

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 13.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.36B for 9.47 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.95% EPS growth.

