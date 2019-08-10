Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined While Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Boosted Its Stake; North Star Asset Management Decreased Its Treehouse Foods (THS) Holding by $517,504

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods (THS) by 30.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 8,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The institutional investor held 18,832 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 26,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.61. About 291,470 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 24/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barron’s; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 21/04/2018 – DJ TreeHouse Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THS)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 21.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 33,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 183,318 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 million, up from 150,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25M shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Plans to Double Earnings by 2025 With Permian Boost; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 105,897 shares to 453,402 shares, valued at $18.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 36,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,369 shares, and cut its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 31.75 million shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Colrain Capital Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,075 shares. C Gru A S stated it has 4.33% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0.5% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Veritas Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2,640 shares. Moreover, Leavell Mngmt has 0.65% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 71,910 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Inv Advisory Lc has invested 0.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 582,387 shares. 26,911 are held by Blue Capital. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.09% or 34,403 shares. Foyston Gordon And Payne invested in 0.06% or 4,095 shares. Sterneck Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.29% or 4,141 shares. Edgestream Partners Ltd Partnership reported 12,250 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Artemis Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $169,516 activity.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,761 shares to 3,267 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,495 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 69,303 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 39,217 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Moreover, Cornerstone has 0% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 165 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 4,907 shares. California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 1.16M shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Northern Trust, a Illinois-based fund reported 477,472 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 24,788 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 112,490 shares. Parkside State Bank & Trust holds 0% or 160 shares. Glenmede Communications Na owns 95 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Gotham Asset Lc has invested 0.2% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).