Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined While Cohen Capital Management Lifted by $520,600 Its Stake; Falcon Point Capital Has Boosted Its Omnicell (OMCL) Position by $746,566 as Valuation Declined

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 24.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 8,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 44,765 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, up from 36,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.41. About 373,838 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 6,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 41,460 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.18M, up from 34,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 19.86 million shares traded or 84.62% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO IMPROVE ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN REFINING & CHEMICAL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhenman Partners Asset Mngmt Ab holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 100,375 shares. Natixis holds 89,315 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Fosun Intl Ltd holds 0.06% or 11,000 shares in its portfolio. Granite Inv Prtn Llc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 90,874 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 307 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company has 36 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Co Na has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 120,845 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 9,936 shares stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 11,000 shares. Svcs Automobile Association owns 9,830 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 4,897 are owned by Brown Management Ltd Com.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $185.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 225,402 shares to 643,568 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 18,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,362 shares, and cut its stake in Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS).