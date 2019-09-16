Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined While Caprock Group Trimmed by $466,032 Its Holding; Amp Capital Investors LTD Trimmed Holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by $2.26 Million

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 13.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 26,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 174,184 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.09 million, down from 200,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.94% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $89.67. About 4.34M shares traded or 29.52% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 6,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 21,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67M, down from 27,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $73.73. About 17.39 million shares traded or 61.82% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Oil-Equivalent Production Down 6%, Adjusted Output Down 3%; 29/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Wins Eight Deepwater Blocks in Latest Brazil Bid Round; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN; 03/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $18.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 16,709 shares to 787,998 shares, valued at $30.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 12,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,641 shares, and has risen its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN).

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 earnings per share, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $938.70 million for 8.01 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. On Thursday, August 29 AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought $57.04 million worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 764,501 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gp has 0.08% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 13,712 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Tortoise Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Guardian Capital Lp reported 0.28% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Barnett holds 0.02% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Phocas Finance Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.06% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Kiltearn Prns Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1.75% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 84,379 were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Company. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Richard Bernstein Advisors Lc holds 0.08% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 27,633 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank, a Montana-based fund reported 10 shares. Asset One Limited accumulated 0.09% or 213,877 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.1% or 602,489 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr invested in 2,529 shares.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $511.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,777 shares to 19,950 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc stated it has 0.7% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nwq Invest Mgmt Lc has 4,255 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gfs Advsr has invested 1.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Conning owns 148,473 shares. Compton Cap Mgmt Ri invested 2.41% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cordasco Finance has invested 0.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 21,946 were reported by Sequent Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. Goelzer Investment Mgmt reported 1.65% stake. Murphy Mgmt invested in 119,058 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Limited holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 8,901 shares. Walleye Trading Lc accumulated 22,384 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.24% stake. Illinois-based First American Retail Bank has invested 0.62% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bollard Grp Incorporated Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 28,247 shares. North American Mngmt reported 0.32% stake.