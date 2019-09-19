Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined While Blue Chip Partners Trimmed Its Stake by $363,812; R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $378,600

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc sold 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, down from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $905.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $12.96 during the last trading session, reaching $1830.42. About 813,029 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Walmart takes on Amazon in India with Flipkart deal; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 12/04/2018 – Amino4u capsule and powder supplements made of natural, vegan-friendly amino acids are coming to Amazon.com; 23/04/2018 – New Indian Exprs: In power-struggle against Amazon, Walmart could take over Flipkart very soon in USD 12 billion deal; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN AMAZON SHOPPING APP; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON- LAUNCHED ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ WITHIN APP THROUGH WHICH CUSTOMERS IN THAILAND CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM U.S; 16/04/2018 – Drug distributor and drugstore stocks rally after Amazon shelves plan to sell to hospitals; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 27/04/2018 – Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months, Macquarie predicts after ‘blowout’ earnings; 09/05/2018 – Sears has already started selling two of its brands, Kenmore and DieHard, on Amazon

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 4,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 29,552 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, down from 34,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $72.6. About 2.02 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – SEISMIC DATA ACQUISITION PLANNED IN 2018 FOR OPERATED BLOCKS ANNOUNCED IN 2017; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Considers Expanding Polypropylene Production Along Gulf Coast; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo; 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90 million and $17.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,600 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Amazon Prime Video Will Keep AMZN Stock on an Upward Path – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon hardware event coming Sept. 25 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FTC probing Amazon over marketplace – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What The Truck?!? Amazon’s Algo Gone Awry And More From in.site In Houston – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA Investors: Did Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Kill Bookstore Stocks? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Savings Bank Corporation invested 0.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd holds 0.62% or 4,420 shares. Valmark Advisers Incorporated holds 881 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Uss Mgmt Limited has 2.82% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 140,061 shares. Roberts Glore & Incorporated Il has invested 0.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 601 were accumulated by Advsrs Capital Management Limited Liability. Newbrook Cap Advisors Lp owns 4.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 28,860 shares. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv owns 13,364 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Private Management Group has 119 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Llc Dc invested in 0.27% or 1,728 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin reported 10,015 shares stake. Lodge Hill Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bellecapital Interest Limited holds 3.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,757 shares. Buckingham Inc reported 12,149 shares. Investment House Limited Co holds 16,248 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.48 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Exxon FPSO arrives for work off Guyana – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Energy Stocks to Trade After the Saudi Arabia Strikes – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Large-Cap Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.95 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $446.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,570 shares to 54,549 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp owns 0.34% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 51,236 shares. The California-based Gould Asset Ltd Ca has invested 0.33% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 38,225 were accumulated by Essex Investment Mgmt Limited Liability. Chemical Retail Bank has 137,509 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc owns 17,097 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. 197,042 are owned by Kentucky Retirement. Rdl Fincl Inc has invested 0.33% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Oarsman Inc holds 12,858 shares. Agf Invests holds 750,739 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Llc reported 349,232 shares. Villere St Denis J & Co Ltd stated it has 12,250 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 4,375 are held by Family Tru Com. Girard Partners owns 91,931 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers reported 28,971 shares.