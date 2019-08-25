Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined While Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Decreased Its Holding; Bce (BCE) Shareholder Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position by $687,140

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 14,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 8,915 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 23,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18M shares traded or 38.61% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 15,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 107,746 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64 million, up from 91,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.19. About 870,978 shares traded or 5.27% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $656.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 28,849 shares to 596,222 shares, valued at $16.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,056 shares, and cut its stake in Novocure Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Strategies Limited Liability holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,940 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt reported 2,595 shares stake. Stock Yards Bank stated it has 141,374 shares. Agf Invs America reported 37,334 shares stake. Main Street Ltd Llc reported 39,135 shares. Colrain Cap Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1,075 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 403,841 shares. 19,298 are held by Monroe Retail Bank Mi. Moller Services stated it has 5,883 shares. Pzena Investment Management Lc stated it has 1.3% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Evergreen Cap Mngmt holds 0.25% or 30,473 shares in its portfolio. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 318,887 shares. Anchor Advisors Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fragasso Group Inc holds 13,585 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

