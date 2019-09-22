Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined While Tci Wealth Advisors Decreased Its Position; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Lowered Its Digital Realty 25386 (DLR) Holding by $14.41 Million

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 6,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 68,785 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27 million, down from 74,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 12.22M shares traded or 13.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Digital Realty 25386 (DLR) by 62.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 123,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 72,669 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, down from 195,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Digital Realty 25386 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $125.03. About 2.22M shares traded or 100.71% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 0.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.63 per share. DLR’s profit will be $341.68M for 19.06 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.