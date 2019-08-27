Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined While Pinnacle Advisory Group Trimmed Position by $465,920; Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Shareholder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Increased Holding by $1.81 Million

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 38.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc sold 5,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 9,123 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, down from 14,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $67.26. About 5.99 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 25/05/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS NO IMPACT TO PRODUCTION FROM ALBERTO STORM; 29/03/2018 – Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil; 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 15/04/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG project resumes exports – data; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 56,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 385,255 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52 million, up from 328,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $31.98. About 2.79 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Sees Acquisition Total Estimated After-Tax Integration Costs of $30M-$45M; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 26/03/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – $750 MLN NOTES CONSIST OF $500 MLN 3.700% FIXED-RATE NOTES DUE 2023, $250 MLN FLOATING-RATE NOTES DUE 2023; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 10,806 shares to 677,991 shares, valued at $34.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.15M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Trust holds 32,572 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Keating Inv Counselors Inc has invested 1.84% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Illinois-based Trust Department Mb Savings Bank N A has invested 0.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 72,054 were reported by Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co. Edgar Lomax Company Va invested in 5.21% or 939,402 shares. Essex Financial Svcs Inc holds 2.7% or 110,700 shares in its portfolio. Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability holds 3,236 shares. Central State Bank & Tru owns 6,861 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Coldstream Cap Incorporated accumulated 0.49% or 69,081 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited reported 0.58% stake. Cadence Bancshares Na holds 6.59% or 208,272 shares. S&Co Inc owns 2.11% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 234,303 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated holds 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 18,256 shares. Longer Inc stated it has 2.83% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wendell David Associate Inc holds 1.62% or 128,904 shares.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST) by 70,888 shares to 167,392 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 98,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 464,143 shares, and cut its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC).