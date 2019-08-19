Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined While Linscomb & Williams Cut Stake; Nokomis Capital Holding in Kemet (KEM) Has Lifted by $5.32 Million

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 32.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 332,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.16 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.29. About 762,893 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 19/04/2018 – DJ KEMET Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEM); 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Kemet and KEC Weren’t Part of the Investigation by the Commission; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – THIS PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 17/05/2018 – Kemet at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 6,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 851,729 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.82 million, down from 858,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $69.44. About 8.12M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROGRAM ADVANCES TO OUTDOOR TESTING IN CALIFORNIA OF NATURALLY OCCURRING ALGAE STRAINS; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Ftse Dev Mkt Etf (VEA) by 59,184 shares to 3.73 million shares, valued at $152.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 12,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,176 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.