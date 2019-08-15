Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined While Great Lakes Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $431,840; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Chilton Capital Management Decreased Stake as Market Value Rose

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 5,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 73,292 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 67,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $67.43. About 3.26 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 8,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 43,994 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 52,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.07. About 5.12 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Adient Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 11/05/2018 – AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC AKCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Dropped by Teachers Union Over Ties to Gun Industry; 01/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO IN THE MIDST OF REVIEWING 401K PRACTICES: CEO SAYS; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo told to find targets of mis-selling after $1bn fine; 26/04/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Common Sense: Punishing Wells Fargo: Just Deserts, or Beating a Dead Horse?; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo & Co Buys Into Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Class; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 8,372 shares to 67,121 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ) by 32,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 868,540 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Natl Bank owns 104,554 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc invested in 32,097 shares or 1.81% of the stock. 45,257 are owned by Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability has invested 1.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Centurylink Invest Mngmt Co holds 1.58% or 47,970 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Llc has 308,268 shares. Sabal Co holds 406,029 shares. Sol Capital has invested 0.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Linscomb & Williams invested in 851,729 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Boyer Corporon Wealth Management Ltd Company holds 33,573 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co holds 38,767 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Bowen Hanes And holds 34,524 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Crossvault Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.98% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Appleton Ptnrs Ma invested 0.68% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Utah-based Wasatch Inc has invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bridgewater Assoc Lp holds 0.01% or 18,426 shares. Leisure Cap Mngmt owns 13,785 shares. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.77% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Two Sigma Limited Co holds 28,479 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 25,669 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.26% or 839,524 shares. Fiduciary Trust Communication reported 309,047 shares stake. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel stated it has 1.92% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Horan Management invested in 2.93% or 328,753 shares. Avenir reported 0.14% stake. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc owns 211,856 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc stated it has 1.51 million shares. Parkside Comml Bank Trust holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 12,109 shares. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 152,460 shares.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 3,000 shares to 31,000 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 3,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).