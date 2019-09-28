Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined While Exane Derivatives Increased Stake by $237.41 Million; Cutter & Company Brokerage Upped S&W Seed Co (SANW) Position

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in S&W Seed Co (SANW) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 218,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.34% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08 million, up from 948,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in S&W Seed Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.88 million market cap company. It closed at $2.4 lastly. It is down 6.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SANW News: 04/05/2018 – MENCAST HOLDINGS LTD – S&W PTE LTD TO DISPOSE OF S&W’S ENTIRE STAKE IN CHANGSHU HONGHUA EQUIPMENT CO, LTD; 17/04/2018 – S&W SEED-ON APRIL 13, UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD WHICH AMENDED TERMS OF S&W AUSTRALIA’S CREDIT FACILITIES WITH NAB; 17/04/2018 – S&W Seed Names Alan Willits to Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – S&W SEED SAYS AGREEMENT RENEWS, EXTENDS EXPIRATION DATE OF S&W AUSTRALIA’S AUD $12 MLN BORROWING BASE FACILITY TO MARCH 31, 2020 – SEC FILING

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 21.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 3,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 17,741 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 billion, up from 14,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.04, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold SANW shares while 2 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 24.70 million shares or 1.12% less from 24.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Price Michael F has invested 5.46% in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) has 6,027 shares. Old West Inv Mngmt Ltd accumulated 639,974 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 99,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teton Inc accumulated 510,000 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Financial Architects accumulated 150 shares. Northern has 0% invested in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Whittier Tru owns 8,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fairpointe Cap Limited Liability invested in 357,048 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 12,144 shares. Birch Run Lp stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Moreover, S Muoio And Company Limited Company has 0.44% invested in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) for 205,528 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Blackrock holds 73,791 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $321.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Etf (DIA) by 2,120 shares to 6,314 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 37,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,602 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $570.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 918 shares to 7,746 shares, valued at $849.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nektar Therapeut. (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 4,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,652 shares, and cut its stake in Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV).