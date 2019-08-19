Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined While Capital Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding by $383,840; As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Valuation Rose, Cadence Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 165.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 6,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 10,108 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $729,000, up from 3,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 516,733 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $69.48. About 4.33M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT AFFIRMS OFFICE AUTHORITY TO INVESTIGATE XOM; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 11,489 shares. Hawaii-based Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has invested 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Meiji Yasuda Asset holds 0.19% or 30,597 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Invest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation owns 22,534 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Old National Natl Bank In owns 108,366 shares. Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has 307,600 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Co reported 1,821 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of America Corp De owns 5.23 million shares. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Fincl Co Ma has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 18,100 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Salem Invest Counselors holds 0% or 200 shares. The Wisconsin-based First Business Fincl Services has invested 0.15% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bokf Na stated it has 61,600 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 241,154 shares. Moody State Bank Trust Division reported 393 shares stake.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,494 shares to 59,862 shares, valued at $6.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,300 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progressive July NPW rises 12% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MKM Disects Progressive’s July Results – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Exxon and Chevron Sank After Reporting Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Capital Hldg Limited Liability Corp invested in 10,035 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 42,542 are held by Family Corporation. Kentucky Retirement System owns 185,244 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 68,531 shares. Motco has 1.09% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 134,798 shares. The Tennessee-based Patten Gp Inc has invested 1.5% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Pa holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 12,425 shares. 38,548 were accumulated by One Capital Mgmt Lc. 3,512 were reported by Nottingham Advisors. Kidder Stephen W holds 0.97% or 29,678 shares in its portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mcgowan Group Asset owns 13,200 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability Corporation holds 189,769 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio.