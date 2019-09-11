Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined While American Investment Services Has Lifted Its Holding; Citigroup (C) Shares Rose While Marco Investment Management Cut Position by $478,020

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 17.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 7,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 36,937 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 44,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $68.98. About 17.73 million shares traded or 30.87% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS WILL STAND BY SEARS, HELP IT MANAGE TRANSFORMATION; 18/05/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. – Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 26/03/2018 – APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC APLS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $23; 11/05/2018 – FX Week: Over the past few weeks, Citi has seen several departures and arrivals in its FX team, in London and elsewhere, FX…; 14/03/2018 – Citi Reigns as the Largest Affordable Housing Lender Nationally; 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war’: Citigroup economist; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 16/05/2018 – REG-TechnipFMC TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 28,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 275,649 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.27 million, up from 247,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $72.07. About 12.49M shares traded or 16.67% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART CRUDE UNIT; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.36 billion for 8.71 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.