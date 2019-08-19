Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined While Advisor Partners Cut Position by $1.37 Million; Dowling & Yahnke Decreased Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $467,400; Share Price Declined

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 334,104 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.05 million, down from 342,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 10.40M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Files Letter to Members of Congress About Qualcomm Offer; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM -AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF COMMITMENTS UNDER 2016 CREDIT AGREEMENT TO DATE THAT IS 5 BUSINESS DAYS AFTER JULY 25, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Trump defends intervention to help China telecom company ZTE; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CERTAIN PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITIES TO BE USED IN PART BY UNIT TO FINANCE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm backed SenseTime in a funding round last year, although the size of the investment has not been disclosed; 07/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera:

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 19.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 17,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 70,848 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, down from 87,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65 million shares traded or 17.13% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT AFFIRMS OFFICE AUTHORITY TO INVESTIGATE XOM; 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Misses Full Benefit of Crude Rally on Production Blunder; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 09/05/2018 – Algeria Reaches Deal to Buy Exxon Italian Refinery: Sonatrach; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO SUPPORT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8,759 shares to 58,576 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 895,306 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. First Heartland Consultants holds 17,755 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Accuvest Global Advsr holds 0.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 6,135 shares. Massachusetts Services Co Ma holds 0.32% or 9.26 million shares in its portfolio. Virtu Financial Limited Liability has 18,574 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Co Ltd Liability Com holds 0.5% or 114,955 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 41,471 shares. Fca Tx, Texas-based fund reported 25,723 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd accumulated 0.09% or 151,284 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability has 0.67% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Flippin Bruce Porter Incorporated holds 147,632 shares. Swiss Bankshares reported 15.16 million shares. Moreover, Levin Capital Strategies LP has 0.28% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Terril Brothers holds 0.29% or 11,255 shares in its portfolio. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth owns 251,696 shares. Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bankshares has invested 0.17% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Laurion Cap L P, a New York-based fund reported 118,522 shares. M Holding invested in 4,786 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Nordea Mgmt accumulated 436,913 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Texas-based Fca Tx has invested 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bollard Gru Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,249 shares. Cwm Lc has 0.54% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Laffer holds 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 49,969 shares. Bb&T reported 378,359 shares. Moreover, Jacobs & Ca has 1.11% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Co accumulated 0.77% or 251,689 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,231 shares. Wendell David Associate invested in 49,210 shares. Robecosam Ag invested 1.2% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 21,246 shares to 82,787 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWC) by 80,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.