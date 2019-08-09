Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake Upped by Benin Management Corp; Reaves W H & Company Position In Transcanada (TRP) Was Lifted

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 22,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 87,589 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, up from 64,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $72.38. About 13.51 million shares traded or 27.92% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 35.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 60,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 232,100 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43 million, up from 171,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $48.1. About 1.47M shares traded or 10.79% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – CAMERON LNG EXPORT FACILITY IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND SCHEDULED TO GO INTO SERVICE AT END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA TRP.TO – IN ADDITION TO KEYSTONE XL, LOOKING TO INCREASE SYSTEM UTILIZATION BY CONNECTING MORE SUPPLY AND MORE MARKETS TO THE SYSTEM- CEO; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS NO MATERIAL FINL IMPACT FROM PROPOSED TAX; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces Successful Completion of NGTL Export Capacity Open Season; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SEES NMML DECISION IN NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SUNDRE CROSSOVER PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN CENTRAL ALBERTA; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS KEYSTONE XL CAPACITY AVAILABLE FOR LONG-TERM CONTRACTS NEARLY FULLY UTILIZED; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades TransCanada, TCPL To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,095 shares to 91,437 shares, valued at $11.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,055 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Latin America Class A by 176,890 shares to 34,812 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evergy Inc Com by 140,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,265 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Res Inc Com (NYSE:CLR).

