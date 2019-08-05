Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake Raised by Oakmont Partners Llc; Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding Increased by Loews Corp

Loews Corp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 325,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45 million, up from 283,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 5.09M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTED HYDROCRACKER ON SATURDAY; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q REV. $18.98B, EST. $20.46B; 31/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S TREASURY SAYS APPOINTS JONATHAN HASKELL TO BANK OF ENGLAND’S MPC; 13/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE AGREES TO SCREEN MPC NOMINEES FOR APPROVAL; 25/04/2018 – ABDULLAH YAVAS’S TERM AS TURKEY MPC MEMBER WAS SET TO EXPIRE; 16/05/2018 – RBI: NO CHANGE IN DATES FOR REST MPC MEETINGS FOR 2018-19; 29/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL AG; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK MPC UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO LEAVE REPO RATE UNCHANGED – GOVERNOR

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 199.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 32,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 49,397 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 16,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 21.38M shares traded or 107.05% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS SHARE OF OVERSEAS UPSTREAM EXPANSION WILL BE ”A GOOD PORTION” IN LONG-TERM BUT WON’T BE COMPARABLE TO HOME; 10/04/2018 – EXXON, QATAR IN TALKS ON U.S. SHALE DEAL -WSJ CITING; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER; 21/05/2018 – Media Advisory: ExxonMobil Annual Meeting of Shareholders Wednesday May 30, 2018; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 11/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery gasoline unit shut -trade; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prospects May Reach 700K BPD by 2027 — CERAWeek Market Talk; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T reported 0.99% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sumitomo Life Insurance Communication has 1.41% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). North Mgmt Corp holds 0.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 26,839 shares. Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Missouri-based Jag Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Vista Capital has 3,730 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Dock Street Asset invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ingalls And Snyder Limited holds 1.12% or 291,062 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Godshalk Welsh Mgmt Inc has invested 0.54% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Strategic Wealth Gru Limited Company invested in 57,235 shares. Charter Co invested in 230,680 shares. Heathbridge Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.12% or 7,650 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 1.63% or 70,990 shares in its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 1.69% or 69,504 shares. Confluence Wealth Management owns 5,029 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc De (NYSE:KMI) by 144,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $20.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 185,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG).