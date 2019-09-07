Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake Raised by Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc; Polaris Wealth Advisers Raised Its Position in Ameriprise Finl (AMP) as Market Valuation Declined

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 163.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 9,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 15,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 154.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 4,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 8,058 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 3,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $134.75. About 1.04 million shares traded or 5.24% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER NET REV. $3.11B, EST. $3.08B; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q EPS $3.91; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend

