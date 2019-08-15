Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake Maintained by Howe & Rusling Inc; Arc Document Solutions (ARC) Market Value Declined While Jbf Capital Raised by $1.10 Million Its Stake

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (ARC) by 5500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 550,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.47% . The institutional investor held 560,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Arc Document Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 13,986 shares traded. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) has declined 22.54% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ARC News: 01/05/2018 – ARC Document Solutions 1Q EPS 1c; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in ARC Document; 21/05/2018 – Arc Achieves ISO Certification For Company, Cloud Apps, And MPS; 19/04/2018 DJ ARC Document Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARC); 09/05/2018 – ARC Document Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 4,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 45,358 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 41,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $67.34. About 3.51 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.99% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Minnesota-based Punch Assocs Investment Management has invested 0.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Goodman Corp holds 0.67% or 16,387 shares in its portfolio. Green Square Capital Ltd accumulated 1.11% or 21,281 shares. The Texas-based Hilltop Inc has invested 0.85% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Swedbank reported 1.49M shares. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,760 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) Ltd Partnership reported 15,735 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) holds 0.43% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 87,920 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va holds 2.85% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 266,703 shares. Argi Investment Services Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Commercial Bank stated it has 2.67% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) reported 27,316 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.41% or 7,810 shares. Foundation Resources Management holds 7.77% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 458,563 shares.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49 million and $577.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 10,629 shares to 595 shares, valued at $67,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 18,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,240 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why $70 Looks Like a Floor for Exxon Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05 million and $560.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc. Cmn (NYSE:BLK) by 9,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $8.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Materials Inc Cmn (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 100,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,230 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci United Kingdom.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold ARC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 26.92 million shares or 0.16% less from 26.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 35,600 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0% or 25,128 shares. Old West Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 30,623 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 77,460 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Jbf Cap owns 560,000 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Ajo LP reported 285,587 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 2.79M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 3,186 shares stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 93,090 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 20,000 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd has 0.05% invested in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Teton Advsr Inc, a New York-based fund reported 166,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Pnc Svcs Grp invested in 62 shares or 0% of the stock.