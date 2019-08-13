Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake Maintained by Harvey Investment Co Llc; Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Stake in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Lowered as Market Valuation Rose

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 4,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 176,527 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.26 million, up from 171,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $69.63. About 9.54M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Makes Spirited Pitch for Integrated Model — CERAWeek Market Talk; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 2,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 10,286 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 12,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $177.72. About 1.80 million shares traded or 36.36% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $71.09 million activity. On Monday, February 25 the insider LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44M.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,902 shares to 257,290 shares, valued at $28.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 236,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 88.86 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $582.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (NYSE:MA) by 1,505 shares to 36,970 shares, valued at $8.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 15,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,507 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).